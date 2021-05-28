A 46-year-old Dover man was charged with raping a resident of a group home for vulnerable adults, Smyrna Police announced Friday.

According to authorities, Carlette Wheeler was a case worker assigned to the home when he forcibly raped and assaulted a woman on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained and Wheeler turned himself in at Police headquarters on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, four counts third-degree unlawful sexual contact, sexual harassment, and indecent exposure. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $164,200 secured bond.

It was the second attack at a Delaware group home in a week, the other involving a physical assault of a caregiver by a resident of a group home.