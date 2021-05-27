There's a new place in Delaware to gather, heal, and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
"We were given the number of people that have passed and what we did is we painted all these tubes. Based on each month, each tube represents a person that has passed in the state of Delaware," said David Denny, treasurer of the Presbyterian Church of Dover. "We basically created a bar graph of each month, and the colors represented the birthstone for that month. And we created a 'U' shape in our garden out in front of the sanctuary."
The Delaware COVID-19 Garden Remembrance Memorial is now open at the church, and will remain on display through the end of July 2021. The brainchild of Pastor Duke Dixon's wife, J. Lynne Dixon, the project involved using the aforementioned painted tubes to create bar graphs and structures to represent the story of pandemic as it unfolded in the First State.
Denny said they began building the figures out modularly in the church "Social Hall" basement, as one of the pieces was more than 10 ft. tall, but he was astounded at the life of its own it began to take on as the project was put together outside.
"Once we got outside and started putting the modules together, the pastor realize that, 'Hey, this is really telling a story,' because not only do we have the graphs showing how many people passed, but they created six figurines made out of these tubes as well," Denny said. "We have an individual that's praying on his knees, we have an individual that's praying on his knees but with his face to the ground, we have a dancer showing that there is joy at the end, and then we have three figurines at the very front of the church that represent a family getting back together again."
Each of the tubes is also backlit, providing another dimension to the work, and they remain illuminated from 7 p.m. through midnight every day. The impetus was simply to give people a place to remember those lost, something Denny said he'd not seen done elsewhere.
"Just something that the church wanted to do after [Dixon] presented the idea to all of us. We didn't see anybody really recognizing what has happened in the state," he said. "There was no way to recognize the people that had lost somebody during this timeframe. So that's the reason for the bar graph. And the reason why we did it for each of the last 15 months."