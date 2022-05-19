The City of Dover's offices will be closed Friday and Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff.
Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities on May 20 and 23, but did not say how many people tested positive.
Essential services will not be effected, with police, garbage, and electric being cited as three areas that will continue to operate.
Monday and Tuesday's City Council meetings will be held virtually, and future meetings will stay in that format until further notice.
"We feel it is best to err on the side of caution than jeopardize anyone's life," the declaration signed by Christiansen said.
Christiansen also highly encourages mask use, but no mandates were put in place.
Delaware has seen COVID cases steadily rise over the past few weeks, with a 7-day average of 544 new cases and 130 COVID hospitalizations having been reported by the Department of Public Health on Wednesday.