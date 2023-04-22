Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.