Dover Days will celebrate its 90th festival on May 5 and 6 as it displays history and entertainment within the community.
After having a three year hiatus, locals looking forward to the event.
Friday there will be a performance by Dover High School Drumline in front of Legislative Hall starting at 7:15 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
The next day, a parade will start the day at 9:15 a.m.
Maypole dancing by elementary school children will take place on The Green after the parade.
Historical demonstrations, crafts, food trucks, a balloon ride, and bounce houses will be there as well.
Additional vendors can sign up until April 25.
Due to State Street water main construction, the parade route will proceed west through Loockerman Street, turn onto Queen Street and end at Bank Lane.
The parade announcing stage will be at Federal and Loockerman streets.
It was noted that because of safety considerations, parade participants will not be allowed to toss candy from vehicles to the crowds.
Volunteers to assist with audio equipment on The Green and in other areas of the historic festival are welcome. Email doverdaysfestivalde@gmail.com.