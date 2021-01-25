A drive-thru food pantry at Dover Downs on Monday, January 25, 2021, had to close before it really even officially got started.
Food Bank of Delaware officials said so many people showed up very early for the event, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., that they had to shut the operation down.
Due to the overwhelming number of vehicles that came out early for today’s distribution at Dover International, the drive-thru food pantry is closed. Please dial 2-1-1 to connect with other food pantries in our community. #netde— Food Bank of DE (@FoodBankofDE) January 25, 2021
Food Bank spokeswoman Kim Turner said they were still able to serve 1,000 families.
"Unfortunately, it appears that there are still quite a lot of Delawareans struggling to make ends meet," said Turner.
The Food Bank has two more drive-thru pantries scheduled for this week both starting at 11 a.m.
The first is Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, and the second is Friday, January 29, 2021, in Georgetown at Crossroad Community Church.