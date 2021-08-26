Dover firefighters were tasked with a complicated extrication outside Bayhealth's emergency room early Thursday morning.
Firefighters said a pick-up truck rolled up the emergency room just after midnight with a street sign post that had come through the passenger side floor-board and impaled the passenger's right leg. The sign further extended through the truck's ceiling.
Firefighters had to carefully extricate the victim by cutting the sign post between the patient and the truck's ceiling and between the patient and the truck's floorboard to remove her from the vehicle. The vehicle's doors were also removed as part of the extrication.
The patient was then transferred to the emergency room for immediate trauma treatment. Their condition wasn't known.