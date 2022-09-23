Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival.
Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek.
Firefly officials were offering bottled water to its guests Thursday, but Dover officials said the water still met federal quality guidelines.
If you're experiencing brown water, Dover Public Works recommends running the cold water tap until it runs back clear.
It is expected to be re-tested later this morning.