A Dover High School student was arrested after police said he brought a gun to school on Tuesday.
In a email to the school's community, Capital School District Superintendent Dr. Vilicia Cade wrote that a member of the school community let the school know about the gun.
Dover alerted their School Resource Officer, after which the school was placed on lockdown at about 12:20 p.m. until they could locate the student.
After a nine-minute search, the student was detained, and after searching him, the SRO found the gun, police said.
Dover Police said an investigation has shown no evidence that the student intended to use the gun.
The student was subsequently arrested, and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possessing the weapon in a school zone.
Cade wrote that the student will also be subject to further discipline through board action, but did not say what penalties could be considered.