Two men were charged Thursday in an attempted home invasion in a Dover mobile home park, and an occupant of the residence who shot one of the alleged intruders was charged with possession of more than 28 ounces of marijuana discovered in the home, authorities said Friday.
According to Dover Police, officer were dispatched to the Dover East Mobile Home Park at 1061 South Little Creek Road around 2:30 p.m. on November 18, 2021.
Authorities said they detained three individuals during their investigation, including:
- Robert Stecher, 20, who was first spotted running in the area of the main entrance
- Divine Watkins, 22, who was found in the area of Ladybug Drive with a gunshot wound to the neck.
- Tanagon Sripongsai, 22, who officers spoke with during their investigation
Watkins was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.
According to authorities, an investigation determined Stecher and Watkins attempted to gain entry to Sripongsai's residence in the park.
Stecher pulled out a revolver during a struggle at the entrance to the residence and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire, police said, at which point Sripongsai retrieved his own firearm, firing twice at the pair and striking Watkins in the neck.
A search of Sripongsai's residence turned up the firearm used, and additionally 806 grams of marijuana, according to authorities.
Stecher was charged with first-degree burglary-home invasion, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, and attempted theft under $1,500. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $103,000 cash bond.
Watkins is facing charges of first-degree burglary-home invasion and second-degree conspiracy when released from the hospital.
Sripongsai was charges with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.