Dover International Speedway officials are hoping to have as many as 20,000 fans in the stands when the NASCAR Cup Series races in Delaware next month.
Track officials confirmed that their Delaware Division of Public Health approved plan is for 15-20 thousand spectators, depending on the social distancing guidelines put in place.
The track temporarily put ticket sales on hold Monday after confirming their plan, as they now work to make sure ticket holders wish to come on May's race, or wait until next year, and then determine how to structure seating into pods to maximize social distancing outside of family units.
It comes eight months after Dover hosted NASCAR without fans last August, which track spokesman Michael Lewis said he's glad won't be the case with Dover's one NASCAR weekend in 2021.
"It was a very weird experience last August to have all of the races we had and not see these grandstands filled at all. The fact that we will have a little bit of fans here is such a blessing for us."
DIS President Michael Tatoian said the track is working to allow RVs to set up throughout the property, but more distanced than in previous years.
"We may not be at full tilt with all of the things we do on race weekend, but they will still be able to feel the excitement of race weekend, and hear the rumble of the cars, being with fans, eating hot dogs, and drinking sodas and beer."
Lewis said the track has been proud to host DPH/FEMA vaccination clinics that have put over 60,000 COVID vaccine doses into arms, and that they are willing to continue those efforts, along with work with the Food Bank, after May 14-16's weekend.
"It's been a very different time, but it seems we're nearing the finish line now that the fans will be coming back."
DIS recommends keeping updated on their social media for when, or if, additional tickets will be put on sale for May's races.