A wanted Wilmington man was arrested after he led police into a standoff at a Dover hotel complex Wednesday.
Dover Police said they learned 37-year-old Donald Miller was staying at the Dover Garden Suites and, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Dover Police Special Operations Team attempted to take him into custody around 12:30 p.m.
He was wanted by Wilmington Police for home invasion and fleeing from police charges, and by New Castle County Police on firearms and vehicle theft charges, authorities said. He also has a number of warrants for his arrest from Delaware courts.
Miller barricaded himself in the room with a 17-year-old juvenile--also wanted--and an unidentified woman, according to authorities. Dover and Delaware State Police Special Operations teams and a Crisis Negotiation team spent roughly two hours communicating with Miller before all three gave themselves up, police said.
More charges may be pending following Wednesday's incident. Police did not indicate the details of Miller's detainment.