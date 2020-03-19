The Dover Mall is Delaware's first major indoor shopping complex to temporarily close as a result of the COVID-19 spread.
Simon Property Group, the parent company of the Dover Mall, announced it was closing all of its United States locations at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and would not reopen until at least Monday, March 30.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon in a statement posted on the company's website.
The decision to close the Dover Mall comes as Delaware's other major retail outlets have reduced their hours.
The Christiana Mall is open from noon to 7 p.m. except for Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Concord Mall is open from noon to 7 p.m. except for Sunday, when they close at 5 p.m.
The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
In all three cases, individual stores have the option to close.