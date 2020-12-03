A 31-year-old Dover man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and an assault rifle with no serial number, city authorities said Thursday.
According to Dover Police, Christopher Reeves was pulled over around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in front of a residence along Stevenson Drive. Officers said they detected an odor of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up 44.8 grams of marijuana, $1,916 in suspect drug proceeds, and a short barrel AR-15 with no serial number.
Reeves was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, three counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $40,050 cash bond.