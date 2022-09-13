A Dover man is facing his fifth DUI offense following a recent traffic stop in Kent County.
According to Delaware State Police, a driver was pulled over for speeding on North Dupont Highway on the north side of Dover during the past weekend. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.
State Police said 36-year-old Antholyn Vaquiz was arrested. A computer check led to the discovery of his four previous DUI convictions. Troopers said Vaquiz also had 1.88 grams of marijuana with him.
Vaquiz was released after posting $10,654 secured bond. He is charged with 5th Offense DUI, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic offenses.