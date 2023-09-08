A Dover man is under arrest in connection to what state police describe as a road rage stabbing.
Delaware State troopers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus on Thursday morning, September 7, 2023, around 10:15 a.m. for a 29-year old man who suffered a stab wound.
The victim told police he had been involved in a road rage incident on Route 1 near Dover Air Force Base.
According to the victim, he and the suspect pulled off the highway and got into a confrontation when the stabbing allegedly occurred.
State police were able to track the suspect vehicle's license plate and arrested 59-year old John Scott at his home on South Little Creek Road.
Police say they saw blood on the window of Scott's car, injuries on his hands, and they recovered a bloody knife from the suspect's car.
Scott is being held on $120,000 bail for assault.