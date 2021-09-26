A Dover man is in prison, charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking a state trooper in Milford.
DaShawn Toles was walking near the 1700 block of Bay Road early Sunday morning when he became belligerent with troopers who were questioning him about an earlier domestic dispute, Delaware State Police said.
Toles fought with the troopers and damaged a squad car while he was in custody, and one of the troopers sustained a minor injury.
Toles was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution after arraignment on charges of resisting arrest with force, offensive touching, criminal mischief and public intoxication in addition to the assault count.