A Dover man is cooling his heels behind bars after a one-man crime spree involving stealing 2 cars--one a police cruiser-- a day after robbing a convenience store.
After a Hartly woman reported her SUV was stolen as it sat in her driveway, a Clayton cop saw the vehicle on Wheatleys Pond Road and gave chase, Delaware State Police said.
34-year-old Cary Green allegedly drove the SUV into a field, where he bailed out and ran.
The Clayton officer Tased Green, but he fought with the officer until a Kenton cop arrived to help corral Green, who was put into the back of the Kenton officer's cruiser.
While the Kenton officer was treating a head injury suffered by his Clayton colleague, Green, who was handcuffed, was able to climb into the driver's seat of the squad car and drive away, but state troopers caught up with Green after a witness spotted him walking along Seeneytown Road, still in cuffs.
While Green was being charged in connection with these two incidents, police learned he'd held up the Royal Farms store in Hartly the previous day while claiming he had a gun--he's now in prison.