An 18-year-old Dover man has been charged in connection to a city shooting toward the end of August, authorities announced Thursday.
According to Dover Police, Hector Gonzalez opened fire in the parking lot of the White Oak Condos at 1001 White Oak Road, hitting a male victim in the side of the head, around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition at the time.
After authorities obtained warrants for his arrest, Gonzalez turned himself in to Dover Police on Wednesday, September 15, police said.
He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, and criminal mischief, and released after posting $53,500 secured bond.