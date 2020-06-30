A 22-year-old Dover man was charged following reports two suspects were seen at an apartment complex pointing guns at each other, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the Cedar Chase Apartments at 1700 North DuPont Highway around 12:25 p.m. on June 29, 2020, for reports that two men were pointing guns at each other, and upon arrival, learned a man later identified as Antwoine Price fled in a white Toyota Avalon.
The vehicle was located and stopped, and Price was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 9 grams of marijuana, police said. He was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession of marijuana, and released of his own recognizance.
The second suspect is still being sought.