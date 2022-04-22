Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a man inside a Dover barber shop in May 2021.
Delaware State Police arrested 23-year-old Kyree Robinson of Dover, after he because the lead suspect in the shooting inside the Uplift Barber Shop on Governors Avenue that left 23-year-old Javon Jones dead.
Robinson was charged with the following from the May 15, 2021 incident:
- First Degree Murder
- Possession of a Firearm during a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Robinson was arraigned and issued a $1,070,000 cash bond. He was already at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution at the time of the arraignment.