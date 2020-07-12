A Dover man is out on bail on assault and weapons counts after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight.
John Jackson drove up next to the victim, who was going to work, and challenged him to a fight, Dover police said.
The victim went to work, and was on the way into the building when Jackson rushed him, and a fight ensued.
Jackson pulled a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the arms and legs.
The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and Jackson was arrested at the Capital Inn and charged with first-degree assault and felony weapons possession.