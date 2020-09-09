A 59-year-old Dover man was charged with his third DUI during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, authorities said.
According to Dover Police, David Evans was pulled over in the area of River Road and East Water Street around 10:50 a.m. on September 8, 2020.
After failing field sobriety tests, Evans was taken into custody and charged with DUI-third offense, driving while suspended, no proof of registration, no proof of insurance, expired temporary registration, and seat-belt violation. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $2,105 secured bond.