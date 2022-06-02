A 40-year-old Dover man was charged with his 4th DUI following a Wednesday night traffic stop, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Dover Police, Kevin Pearsall, was pulled over around 11:55 p.m. on June 1, 2022, in the area of White Oak Road and Edgehill Avenue. Police said he was pulled over after being observed having trouble staying within his lane of travel multiple times.
Authorities said they detected signs of intoxication, but Pearsall refused to perform field sobriety tests. A warrant was obtained to test Pearsall's blood, police said, but those results were not provided by authorities.
Pearsall was charged with 4th offense DUI, driving while suspended or revoked, and traffic offenses. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,500 secured bond.