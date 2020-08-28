A 58-year-old Dover man was charged with his 7th DUI early Friday morning, according to city authorities.
Dover Police said Darrell Williams was pulled over in the area of Saulsbury Road and Division Street just after midnight on August 28, 2020, for a traffic violation, and the officer reported a strong odor of alcohol and noted Williams was visibly intoxicated.
After failing a field sobriety test, Williams was taken into custody.
After determining he had six prior alcohol-related convictions, Williams was charged with failure to signal, driving without a valid license, and DUI-7th offense. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,002 cash bond.