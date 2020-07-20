A 63-year-old Dover man was charged with his 9th DUI following a single-vehicle crash outside Riverview Sunday night, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Terry L. Brooks was operating a GMC Envoy when he struck a tree in the 3000 block of Midstate Road, west of Robbins Road, around 8:40 p.m. on July 19, 2020.
He continued on to strike a landscaping trailer parked on the property , then drove through a corn field, police said.
Witnesses called police to report a hit-and-run, and arriving officers said they found the vehicle disabled but still running in the corn field.
Brooks was still at the scene when police arrived, and was found to has previously been convicted eight times of driving under the influence.
He was charged with felony 9th offense DUI, leaving the scene of a property collision accident, driving while suspended, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle, failure to provide accurate information at collision scene resulting in property damage, failure to have insurance, failure to have registration, expired tags, failure to remain in a single lane, and failure to report a collision involving alcohol or drugs, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,009 secured bond.