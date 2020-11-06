A 48-year-old Dover man was charged with barging into a woman's bathroom as she showered and making threatening sexual advances toward her while the pair were at a hotel, in separate rooms, on a work assignment, city authorities announced Friday.
According to Dover Police, Kenneth Hutchinson and the victim were staying at the Holiday Inn Express at 1780 North DuPont Highway when he and the victim agreed to have a meal in her hotel room. After the meal, at around 5 p.m. on November 4, 2020, the victim informed Hutchinson she was going to meet her significant other and was going to take a shower.
Police said then the victim entered the shower, Hutchinson entered the bathroom, pulled back the curtain and proceeded to make sexual advances and comments toward the victim and, when she refused, sexually threatened her.
Hutchinson wouldn't let the victim leave the bathroom, authorities said, but she was able to shove him out far enough to close the door and lock herself in and call a friend for assistance.
Hutchinson turned himself in on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and was charged with offensive touching, sexual harassment, and unlawful imprisonment. He was released of his own recognizance.