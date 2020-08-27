A 49-year-old Dover man was charged with breaking down the door of an acquaintance's home, physically assaulting her, and stealing her cellphone while threatening her, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Paul Mast broke down the front door of a home along Fairmount Court and began assaulting the 41-year-old victim, taking her cellphone during the assault. He was inside the residence for roughly an hour, and made threats to the victim's life before fleeing, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
Mast turned himself in on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and was charged with felony first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, third-degree assault, and terroristic threatening. He was released on $7,000 unsecured bond.