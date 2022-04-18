A 28-year-old man has been charged with carrying a ghost gun while chasing a victim down a Dover street, authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Brandon Gatewood chased a 24-year-old man down White Oak Road around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The victim approached an officer on patrol and pointed out Gatewood, who fled toward Manchester Square when the officer began approaching him, police said.
During the pursuit, police said Gatewood could be seen clutching his waistband. After the pursuit, Dover Police said Gatewood was ultimately apprehended and a search of the area where he'd fled turned up a loaded polymer handgun, commonly referred to as a ghost gun, police said.
The victim told police he'd been sitting in his vehicle on Starboard Court when Gatewood pointed the firearm at him, then was chased by Gatewood when the victim exited his vehicle and fled.
Gsewood has been charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, possession of an untraceable firearm, and possession of a weapon with a removed serial number. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $113,000 cash bond.