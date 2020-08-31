A Dover Police officer was dragged by a suspect fleeing from a traffic stop while authorities were investigating a man who fled from a car wash without paying, officials said Monday.
According to Dover Police, Darren Lewis, 21, left the West Side Car Wash along Route 8 around 2:50 p.m. on August 30, 2020, without paying.
A short time later, police said they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North DuPont Highway and White Oak Road, at which point, Lewis fled from the scene, dragging an officer for approximately 10 feet.
Lewis abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of Willis Road, police said, where officers located it, along with a 4.5" pocket knife and 1.5 grams of marijuana.
He was arrested when he returned to West Side Car Wash to pay for his services, according to authorities.
He was charged with two counts reckless endangering, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding an officer's signal, possession of marijuana, theft of services, and traffic offenses. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $33,000 secured bond.