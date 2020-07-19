A Dover man is out on bail, charged with drug, weapon and traffic violations after Delaware state troopers pulled him over Saturday.
Markus King was speeding and made an improper lane change on South DuPont Highway near Walnut Shade Road, police said.
After they pulled King over, troopers noticed a strong odor of pot coming from his car, and a search turned up almost 16 grams of the stuff, along with hallucinogenic mushrooms, a loaded handgun and more than 700 dollars in suspected drug money.
King, who police say is prohibited from having a gun, was released on bail after arraignment on charges including felony weapon possession.