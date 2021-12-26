A Dover man was charged with driving under the influence and a laundry list of other offenses after allegedly crashing his car into a vacant apartment on Christmas night.
Craig Walker, 40, was intoxicated when his car slammed into an apartment in the Liberty Court complex on Walker Road around 10:30 p.m., Dover police said.
When the car was towed out, police found a handgun, PCP, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
In addition to DUI, Walker was charged with counts including reckless driving, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person prohibited and drug possession.