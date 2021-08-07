A Dover man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove drunk and resisted arrest early Saturday morning.
Justin Young didn't move his Jeep over, so it almost hit troopers who were standing on the shoulder of Fast Landing Road conducting a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m., Delsaware State Police said.
The cops caught up with Young in the parking lot of a Valero station on Main Street, noticed alcohol on his breath and saw that he was acting impaired.
Police said Young became argumentative and wouldn't obey commands during the DUI investigation, and he also allegedly resisted arrest.
Young was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and related offenses and released on his own recognizance after arraignment.