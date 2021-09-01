A 21-year-old Dover man has been charged in connection to the stabbing death of a 57-year-old woman in a city motel, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, David Washington stabbed the victim in the neck at the Super 8 Motel at 348 North DuPont Highway around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
The victim managed to call 911, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital.
Washington was taken into custody at the scene and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $1.9 million cash bond.