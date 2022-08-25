A Dover man is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Dover-area apartment complex.
Delaware State Police say the victim was stabbed just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Planter's Run apartment complex. He later died at the hospital.
Troopers believe Robert Webb-Asare, 33, got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot - resulting in the stabbing.
Webb-Asare was arrested a short time later at his home.
He's charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count, and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bond.