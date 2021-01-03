A 26-year-old Dover man is in prison for allegedly pistol-whipping and shooting a woman.
Tyrone Allison hit the 25-year-old victim repeatedly in the head and face with a 22-caliber handgun before shooting her 3 times, Dover police said.
Allison and his girlfriend allegedly fought with the victim before the shooting, which took place around 12:30 Sunday morning at the Capital Inn on North DuPont Highway.
After firing the shots, police say Allison got into a car in the motel's parking lot, where officers found him.
Allison's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges of:
Assault 1st Degree
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree