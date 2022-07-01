A 23-year-old Dover man was charged Thursday with possessing an illegal gun that also featured two new Delaware limitations according to laws passed this legislative session.
According to Dover Police, Gregory Scott was arrested after fleeing from an encounter with officers in the 400 block of North DuPont Highway. In his possession, police said they found a 9mm handgun with a 30-round extended magazine and alterations that allowed fully automatic firing, and an obliterated serial number.
Scott, who has two prior felony convictions, was charged with two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of a destructive weapon. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $34,400 cash bond.