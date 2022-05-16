A 27-year-old Dover man was charged with raping a 46-year-old homeless woman in the parking lot of the Dover Library early Sunday, authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, the victim told officers she was sleeping near the entrance of the library when a suspect ultimately identified as Tywon Mack woke her up and stole her phones and a knife around 2:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022.
The victim tried screaming for help, but Mack told her he'd kill her if she didn't stop, then proceeded to rape the victim, police said.
Video footage of the incident was obtained by authorities, who said Mack was located in the lobby of an area hospital's emergency room wearing the same clothes seen in the footage, and found in possession of some of the victim's property.
Mack was charge with three counts of first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $180,000 cash bond.
A similar incident was reported in the same location in November 2021. Police have not publicly made a connection between the two incidents.