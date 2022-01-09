A Dover man is in prison, charged with shooting and killing his mother.
35-year-old Kyle Leonard called 911 and admitted he shot his 67-year-old mother Debra at a house in the 200 block of Harriet Street in Dover around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers arrived and took Leonard into custody in the front yard before finding his mother's body and retrieving the gun.
Leonard is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $200,000.00 cash bond, charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.