A Dover man is behind bars, charged in connection with a home invasion and "shots fired" incident in Smyrna.
Nearby residents were able to identify Jehosaphat Martinez as the man who broke into an occupied house on Lincoln Street in Smyrna around 7:30 Friday night and fired several shots, Smyrna police said..
Detectives recovered the 9-millimeter handgun Martinez used, along with some shell cases.
Incredibly, none of the shots Martinez fired hit anyone.
He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including felony firearm possession, possession by a person prohibited and reckless endangering.