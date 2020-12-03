A 39-year-old Dover man was charged with pulling a knife on a 21-year-old acquaintance and threatening the victim with it during an argument Wednesday, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Raymond T. Lebeau Jr. began arguing with a 21-year-old man in the Shawnee Country Store at 6994 Shawnee Road, just west of Milford, around 5:25 p.m. on December 2, 2020, when the argument escalated.
Lebeau pulled a knife he had in his possession and threatened to harm the acquaintance, police said.
He was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, felony aggravated menacing, and terroristic threatening. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.