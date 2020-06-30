A 35-year-old Dover man is facing a litany of charges for throwing a flaming bottle on the roof of an apartment building and damaging facility gas meters with a sledgehammer after abandoning a disabled, stolen golf cart nearby, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, Benjamin Glanden threw a flaming bottle onto the roof of a Liberty Court Apartments building around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, resulting in damage to the roof, siding, and gutters.
Police also said they located gas meters damaged by Glanden using a sledgehammer, and a golf cart previously reported stolen from Bayhealth damaged and disabled nearby.
Glanden left the area when the golf cart became disabled, but can be seen in surveillance footage returning later in a dark SUV, police said. Crime Scene Investigation detectives said, between the footage and and fingerprints and additional evidence they were able to obtain, Glanden was identified as the suspect and taken into custody--still wearing the same clothes in which he was seen in the surveillance footage from the apartment complex.
Glanden was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree attempted arson, receiving stolen property, two counts criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal trespass.