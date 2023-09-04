A Dover man is behind bars for allegedly walking into a woman's house and stealing several of the victim's belongings.
The victim's son and daughter-in-law were in the house when Carlos Vasquez walked in and took a wallet containing a debit card, an ID card, some cash, 2 cell phones, and a pair of Apple Air Pods.
The son and daughter-in-law identified Vazquez, and police found the Air Pods at his home.
Vazquez is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges of first-degree burglary and theft under $1500.00.