A Dover man is facing numerous charges following an investigation into a June incident during which he was shot by police.
According to Dover Police, an investigation indicates that 37-year-old Tyrone Kersey shoved a woman to the ground during an argument June 11th. Police also said Kersey opened fire with a handgun toward a parked vehicle occupied by the woman and a one-year-old child, pulled the woman out of the vehicle as she was holding the child, and refused commands from officers as he started to pull both victims toward a residence.
Police said Kersey was shot due to the escalating threat to others. He was hospitalized for his injuries and is now charged with firearms-related offenses, aggravated menacing, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and offensive touching.
"The Dover Police Department will continue to investigate this incident in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice – Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust," Dover Police said in a statement.