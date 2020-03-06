A 19-year-old man is facing gun charges after running from police in Dover, city authorities announced Friday.
According to Dover Police, officers attempted to stop Domanick Greene in the area of New Castle and Sussex avenues around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, for a "pedestrian violation" when he led officers on a foot chase.
He was ultimately apprehended and found in possession of a loaded .380-caliber handgun.
Greene was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, and pedestrian violation. He was released of his own recognizance.