A Dover man was found guilty Thursday of pulling a gun and pointing it at counter-protesters at competing political rallies during the previous election season.
Michael B. Hastings, who was 60 at the time of his arrest, was convicted by a jury Thursday of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters while he was in attendance of a Lauren Witzke rally.
Witzke would ultimately lose her campaign for a U.S. Senate seat running against incumbent Chris Coons.
"Pointing a loaded gun at anyone is always dangerous, full stop," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement issued following the conviction. "This was a heinous, reckless, and dangerous act that could have easily ended in tragedy. The defendant’s actions seriously endangered his fellow citizens who were exercising their right to free speech, and he now faces the consequences."
The Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust secured the conviction.
When sentenced, Hastings faces a minimum mandatory three years on the possession conviction, with a possible 25 years. There is no minimum mandatory sentence for reckless endangering, but DOJ officials said the range is typically between zero-to-five years.