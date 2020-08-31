A 44-year-old Dover man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after a jury convicted him on heroin distribution charges in May 2019.
According to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice, Cornelius Riley sold an ounce of heroin to an under cover officer in January 2018, and made arrangements to sell 4.5 ounces to that same officer later in the week.
On the day of the sale, he was arrested at the meeting location while transporting the promised drugs, what officials said lab-testing confirmed to be heroin mixed with a "deadly fentanyl analogue" known as furanyl fentanyl.
Riley was convicted of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, officials announced Monday.