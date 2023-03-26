A Dover man is in prison after he was charged by Delaware State Police with his 8th DUI.
A trooper pulled over 27-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez for speeding on North DuPont Highway near Scarborough Road early Saturday morning, police said.
The trooper noticed alcohol on Lopez-Hernandez' breath, and could tell by his behavior that he was under the influence.
A computer check revealed 7 DUI convictions on Lopez-Hernandez' record, and he was charged with felony DUI, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and speeding.
He's being held at the Howard Young Prison.