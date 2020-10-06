A Dover man has been indicted on multiple felony charges stemming from an incident where he twice pulled a gun he was open carrying during a political rally in Wilmington, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to officials, 60-yearold Michael Hastings was participating in a counter-protest on September 24, 2020, when he removed his handgun from its holster and pointed it at protestors across the street.
“The right to free expression should be free of danger,” said Attorney General Jennings. “This is not responsible gun ownership. A firearm is a deadly weapon, period, and there is never a good reason to point it toward anyone except in self-defense. Mr. Hastings’ actions endangered others and we will prosecute him fully.”
Hastings was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.