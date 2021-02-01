A 21-year-old Dover man and a 16-year-old juvenile are wanted in connection to a January robbery, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Tahlik Crowder was responsible for a robbery that occurred in the 600 block of Pear Street on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, around 7:35 p.m.
The victim had arranged to meet one of the suspects on a social media app and, when they stopped along the rear alley of Pear Street, three suspects assaulted the victim, then stole his keys, wallet, cellphone, and glasses.
The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, which has since been recovered. The victim suffered minor facial injuries and received treatment at an area hospital.
Crowder is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy, among others.
The juvenile was identified by name only as Camron Jackson in an effort to aid in his apprehension.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.