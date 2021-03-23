A Dover man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Otts Chapel Road outside Newark on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Delaware State Police said the 21-year-old was travelling on Otts Chapel Road near North Hunter Forge Road at about 5:27 p.m. when he lost control, falling into the left lane, while his Suzuki GSX-R1000 skidded into a concrete curb and a guardrail, where it then launched 100 feet north of the impact.
The driver was pronounced dead of the scene, police are waiting to identify him after they notify the next of kin.